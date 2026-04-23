Deadly crash under investigation in Newton

A deadly crash that shut down a roadway in Newton on Wednesday is under investigation.

A car was traveling eastbound on Beacon Street around 3:42 p.m. when it crossed over the yellow lines and hit another car head-on.

The 83-year-old driver behind the wheel of the car that crossed the yellow lines was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The people in the vehicle that was struck did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

This crash is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Newton Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Newton roadway back open after multi-vehicle crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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