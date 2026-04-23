Deadly crash under investigation in Newton

A deadly crash that shut down a roadway in Newton on Wednesday is under investigation.
A car was traveling eastbound on Beacon Street around 3:42 p.m. when it crossed over the yellow lines and hit another car head-on.
The 83-year-old driver behind the wheel of the car that crossed the yellow lines was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The people in the vehicle that was struck did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
This crash is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Newton Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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