Deadly crash on Sagamore Bridge snarls traffic heading to Cape Cod

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE, Mass — A deadly crash on the Sagamore Bridge forced drivers to take a detour to the Cape Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police alerted drivers to the deadly crash on the Sagamore at 8:45 p.m. and reminded drivers to put away their cell phones and to wear their seatbelts.

“Your safety and the safety of others depends on it,” State Police posted on social media.

Route 6 before the bridge was closed as investigators responded to the crash. Traffic was diverted along the Route 6 scenic highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

