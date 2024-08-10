Deadly crash on Sagamore Bridge snarls traffic heading to Cape Cod

BOURNE, Mass — A deadly crash on the Sagamore Bridge forced drivers to take a detour to the Cape Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police alerted drivers to the deadly crash on the Sagamore at 8:45 p.m. and reminded drivers to put away their cell phones and to wear their seatbelts.

“Your safety and the safety of others depends on it,” State Police posted on social media.

This evening, we are responding to two fatal crashes: one on Route 24 north in Taunton and another on Route 6 west on the Sagamore Bridge.



Your safety and the safety of others depends on it. pic.twitter.com/Kp7WIhKy8y — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 10, 2024

Route 6 before the bridge was closed as investigators responded to the crash. Traffic was diverted along the Route 6 scenic highway.

In #Bourne, Route 6 EB closed before Sagamore Bridge due to crash. Traffic being diverted along Route 6 Scenic Highway. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

