Deadly crash closes parts of I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A deadly crash shut down portions of I-91 in Springfield early Thursday morning.

According to state police, officers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 91 South in Springfield (mile marker 4.8) a little after 2 a.m.

Details about the crash and vehicles involved were not provided.

I-91 South was closed for several hours and opened again around 6 a.m, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

