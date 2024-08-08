Local

Deadly crash closes parts of I-91 in Springfield

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Deadly crash closes parts of I-91 in Springfield Deadly crash closes parts of I-91 in Springfield (Jack - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A deadly crash shut down portions of I-91 in Springfield early Thursday morning.

According to state police, officers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 91 South in Springfield (mile marker 4.8) a little after 2 a.m.

Details about the crash and vehicles involved were not provided.

I-91 South was closed for several hours and opened again around 6 a.m, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read