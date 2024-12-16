Dead humpback whale washes up on Brewster beach

BREWSTER, Mass. — A dead humpback whale washed up on a beach in Brewster over the weekend.

According to the New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance, the whale measured approximately 37 feet.

The whale carcass washed up near Linnell Landing Beach in Brewster on Saturday. The whale’s cause of death was not known and is being investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

