DCR warns about ‘Storrowing’ as Boston college move-in season gets underway

BOSTON — Boston’s college move-in season is underway — and the state is reminding students and families about a costly mistake known as “Storrowing.”

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, or DCR, is warning drivers about taking oversized moving trucks onto Storrow Drive and other roads with low-clearance bridges.

DCR is even using a ’90s Saved by the Bell meme to drive home the message.

“Storrowing” happens when an overheight truck attempts to pass under a low bridge or overpass on Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive or Soldiers Field Road — often resulting in the truck’s roof being sheared off.

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The damage can be costly, and the state may also have to inspect the bridge or overpass to make sure it remains structurally sound.

The warning comes as move-in season ramps up around Boston-area colleges, with another busy weekend expected ahead of the September 1st lease turnover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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