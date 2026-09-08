Dave’s Hot Chicken bringing the heat to Logan Airport

BOSTON — Travelers flying through Boston Logan International Airport now have a new place to grab a spicy meal before takeoff.

Dave’s Hot Chicken officially opened at Logan Airport’s Terminal B on Wednesday, September 2, bringing the popular fast-casual chicken chain to Boston and marking the company’s first airport location on the East Coast.

The new location is also only the second Dave’s Hot Chicken airport restaurant to open in the United States.

Known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, Dave’s Hot Chicken has grown from a street food concept into a national fast-casual chain.

The restaurant is known for letting customers choose how much heat they want with their meal.

At the new Logan location, spice levels range from No Spice for those who prefer a milder option all the way up to Reaper, the chain’s hottest level.

The menu is designed around chicken, with travelers able to choose from a variety of options including chicken sliders, bites, and tenders. Meals can also be paired with Dave’s seasoned crinkle-cut fries.

The Logan location also serves breakfast and opens at 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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