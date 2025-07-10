Dating in 2025? Woman says boyfriend of one month made Excel spreadsheet, billed her for their dates

Welcome to dating in 2025? Sigh.

A Reddit user said in a now-viral post this week that her boyfriend of one month put together an Excel spreadsheet and billed her for expenses incurred during their dates.

The final bill? Well, that came to a whopping $249.31, the 23-year-old woman, a Florida resident, wrote in a post on Reddit on Tuesday.

“Hi everyone, I (F23) have been dating this guy (M32) for a little over a month now,” the woman wrote. “He was very persistent in pursuing me, constantly texting, making plans, asking me to go on runs, bike rides, and beach days (we live in Florida), and inviting me to dinner, bars, and even paying for Ubers to and from his place. We were hanging out at least 4 times a week.”

“Everything felt like it was going somewhere,” the woman wrote, adding that her love interest had “been slowly building things up.”

“Then, out of nowhere, he sends me a literal Excel spreadsheet with a breakdown of dates, how much he spent, and a column with my name, asking me to reimburse him,” she wrote.

His request includes partial reimbursement for an Uber on June 30 that cost $16.44 and dinner at an Italian restaurant on June 20 that cost $55.

“I’m attaching it because I truly can’t believe it,” the woman wrote. “It felt transactional and weirdly formal, especially since he was the one initiating nearly all the plans.”

THE TEXTS

The woman also posted texts between herself and the unidentified boyfriend when asking her for a refund.

Underneath a snapshot of a spreadsheet itemizing their outings together, her paramour allegedly asked her for the dating reimbursements.

“Hate to ask but can ya Venmo or Zelle me some $ for the last few weeks?” he begins the text conversation.

“I know ya got me some stuff which I’m appreciative of, and definitely happy to cover most things like our date night and drinks and stuff, but ya never paid me for the first round of stuff from a few weeks ago and moneys (sic) a little tight for me and a source of stress rn w working two jobs etc.,” he continues.

“sure,” the woman replies.

“Ok i think $100 is fair unless you have any objections,” her boyfriend responds.

“are you charging me for in between days,” the woman writes.

“I’m charging you 100$ for the $500 of stuff I’ve covered since we’ve started hanging,” the boyfriend writes. “Ya never paid me the last time I asked for some $.”

She replies: “alright maybe we shouldn’t go out as much.”

A RED FLAG?

In her recent post, the woman sought advice from other Reddit users.

“What’s even more confusing: after sending this, he still insists on seeing me and continuing to date,” the woman posted after receiving the spreadsheet.

“Like, you want to invoice me and kiss me?” she wrote.

The woman wrote that she’s picked up the tab during some of their dates.

“I’ve never asked him to pay me back or keep score. I thought we were just getting to know each other and splitting things organically like adults especially since he’s about 10 years older than I am,” she wrote of her 32-year-old boyfriend.

“So am I overreacting or under-reacting, I can’t tell if this is just him being “organized” or if it’s a huge red flag,“ she wrote.

DATING ADVICE

Other Reddit users quickly jumped in to offer advice to the woman.

“You need to bow out of this relationship,” one Reddit user wrote. “Standard custom is the person that asks the other out is the one that pays. If not, it should be Dutch right from the start.”

Another Reddit user wrote: “Relationships shouldn’t feel like a business transaction with spreadsheets and invoices. Fairness and trust go a long way without all the drama.”

Yet another Reddit user commented: “I could not imagine living my life this way, it would be SO exhausting.”

