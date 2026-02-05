Date released for ‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ premiere

RHODE ISLAND — The ladies of Rhode Island officially have a premiere date.

Bravo announced Thursday that The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will debut at 9 p.m. on April 2.

The series will then move to its regular time slot on Sundays at 9 p.m., beginning April 5.

Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiber star as the franchise’s newest Housewives.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania will also appear in Season 1 as a friend.

“Welcome to the Ocean State. It may be America’s smallest, but don’t be fooled — the drama is wicked wild,” the trailer teases.

Carmody runs Pizza Mama in Cranston with her fiancé. DiMare (formerly Wood) is a former reporter. Iaconetti—best known for her time on The Bachelor franchise—is not originally from Rhode Island but now operates a coffee shop in South Kingstown with her husband. McGraw owns The Slater Center cannabis dispensary, Nehme Pontarelli is a financial planner, Swanson is a former Miss Rhode Island, and Tiber works as a spa manager.

The show will also follow the girls on a trip to Block Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

