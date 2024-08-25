DA’s office investigating deadly stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on Saturday afternoon.

According to the DA’s office, New Bedford Police were called to 68 South Street in the early afternoon.

When police arrived, officers found Omil Padilla-Corsino, 23, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators identified the suspect as Juan Padilla-Santana, 42. He was arrested and charged with murder.

During police investigation, officers learned that the suspect and victim were related and that the stabbing happened after an argument inside the home between family members.

Padilla-Santana is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

