Dartmouth woman afraid to leave home after being attacked by coyote in broad daylight

A Dartmouth woman is undergoing a series of rabies shots after she says she was attacked by a coyote.

Kathy Normore says she was walking to her mailbox Saturday afternoon, when she saw the coyote come out of a patch of grass. She says before she could react, the coyote lunged forward and grabbed her arm. “It was instantaneous.” Normore retold to WPRI.

After the attack, the coyote had left, but Normore is fearful that it will return.

“We need to do something. I mean, I don’t want to kill anything. I mean, I don’t even want to kill an ant.’ Normore says, ‘But I just got bit and these shots are not fun.”

Normore said doctors had tested her wound and confirmed she was exposed to rabies. Since Monday, she’s had 22 rabies shots and needs more in the coming weeks.

Normore is advising her neighbors to be weary of the potential threat that still lingers.









