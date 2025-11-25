Danvers man arrested after leading police on extended chase in NH

A Danvers man was arrested on DUI charges after allegedly leading police on a chase in New Hampshire this weekend.

Around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, New Hampshire State Police Troopers were informed of a driver that had fled from Massachusetts State Police after an attempted traffic stop for erratic driving on Interstate 95 near the New Hampshire Border.

Shortly after, an NHSP sergeant observed the 2015 Mercedes GLA driving erratically on I-95 northbound in Hampton Falls. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop and began to pursue the car when it failed to stop.

Troopers attempted to deflate the fleeing car’s tires but despite driving over the tire deflation devices, the driver sped up and continued to flee.

When it reached Hampton Toll Plaza, the driver raced through a closed toll lane and damaged state-owned traffic cones before continuing to flee.

Police say the driver took Exit 5, traveled a short distance along the U.S. Route 1 Bypass northbound in Portsmouth, before coming to a stop in the parking lot of a service station.

The driver, whom police identify as Rayshawn T. Patton-Brisbon, 40, of Danvers, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of reckless conduct and misdemeanor charges of aggravated driving under the influence of liquor, disobeying an officer, and criminal mischief.

He was scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on Monday.

