DA: Student facing charges after allegedly bringing loaded gun into Lowell school prompting lockdown

LOWELL, Mass. — A 16-year-old boy is facing several gun charges after he allegedly brought a loaded firearm into a Lowell Charter School forcing a lockdown, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Police responded to Lowell Middlesex Academy Charter School just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving reports that “multiple students might be in possession of firearms.”

The school security guards reported to responding officers that there was also a threat made to “shoot up the block”.

Police were quickly able to locate the suspected student who was attempting to leave the school carrying an over-the-shoulder bag. The student then struck the officer before being detained.

A loaded revolver was found inside the student’s bag and the teen was placed under arrest, says District Attorney Ryan.

The school was then placed on lockdown, classes were stopped and three police K9s conducted a sweep of the school. That sweep was negative for further weapons.

Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon confirmed that the 16-year-old student has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, assault and battery of a police officer and possession of ammunition without a license.

“We will not tolerate illegal firearms in our schools in Middlesex County,” said District Attorney Ryan. “In this case the young person who brought this loaded weapon into school put fellow students, school staff, himself, responding officers and everyone in the community at risk. I applaud the student who came forward to report this incident to a trusted adult. It is imperative that, as we continue to train parents, educators and law enforcement around the issue of gun violence in schools, that we remember that students are one of our best assets. We know that students are often more likely to hear these kinds of threats, see something on social media or have knowledge that a peer has access to a weapon. Guns and threats of violence have no place in our schools and we will hold responsible those who jeopardize the safety of our schools.”

The teen was arraigned on Wednesday in Lowell Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

