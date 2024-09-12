DA: One dead, another hospitalized in Saugus car crash

SAUGUS, Mass. — A two-car collision in Saugus Thursday morning left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker says around 9:30 a.m., a 2012 Nissan Rogue collided with a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E on Essex Street near Stevens Place.

The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan, an 84-year-old man from East Boston, was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

