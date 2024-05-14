DA: Man convicted in 1971 cold case murder of Bedford mother Natalie Scheublin

WOBURN, Mass. — The man charged in the 1971 killing of a Massachusetts mother was convicted of first-degree murder by a Middlesex jury on Tuesday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced the conviction of 78-year-old Arthur L. Massei for the killing more than 50 years ago of Natalie Scheublin in her Bedford home.

District Attorney Ryan and Bedford Chief of Police John Fisher will hold a press conference at 4:15 p.m. in Woburn following Massei’s conviction.

The victim was Natalie Scheublin, 54, a mother and wife of a local banker, who was found murdered in her basement by her husband on June 10, 1971. Scheublin had been tied up, and a gag was around her neck when she was discovered, according to Ryan. She had been stabbed with a knife and hit in the head.

Massei was arrested at his Salem home back in 2022 based in large part on a 50-year-old fingerprint found in the victim’s car and information from a recently identified witness who said Massei once told her that he had killed someone using a knife.

The fingerprint was lifted from the victim’s car, which was found in the parking lot of a nearby Veteran’s Administration hospital shortly after the killing. Using updated technology not available in 1971, the fingerprint was linked to Massei in 1999, prosecutors said.

Later, Massei was interviewed and denied ever having been in Bedford or having any knowledge of the murder.

The DA says police kept chasing leads. Ryan said that in 2019 her office again focused on this murder case.

Ryan says police eventually identified a woman who admitted she had been involved with Massei in schemes to defraud banks during the 1990′s. She told police Massei almost always carried a knife and that “he had bragged to her that he had previously killed someone with a knife,” said Ryan.

That information, along with other facts in the case, was presented to a grand jury which returned the indictment charging Massei.

