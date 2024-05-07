DA: Investigation underway after person stabbed to death outside Leominster apartment complex

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed to death outside of an apartment complex in Leominster early Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Riverside Village Apartment complex on State Street found a male suffering from a stab wound, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the stabbing.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and Leominster Police Department officers were seen gathered outside the complex.

Video from the scene showed a large area outside one of the buildings roped off with yellow crime scene tape.

Leominster police and the state detectives assigned to the DA’s Office continue to actively investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Leominster police at 978-534-7560

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

