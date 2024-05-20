DA: Investigation is underway into the death of a 4-month-old boy in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office confirms it has an active investigation underway into the death of a 4-month-old boy in Leominster.

According to the Leominster Fire Department, the 911 call came in at 6:15 p.m. on May 14 and within minutes, crews were on scene at the Whitney Street Apartment complex.

According to the report, the 4-month-old baby boy appeared to be in cardiac arrest. Paramedics used C.P.R., intubation, and oxygen therapy to try to revive the child.

Investigation is underway into the death of a 4-month-old boy in Leominster, DA says

Crews managed to improve the boy’s pulse as they transported him to an emergency care facility, according to the report.

The boy was pronounced dead a short while later.

In addition to the police investigation, a DCF spokesman confirmed for Boston 25 News it is also conducting its own investigation into the boy’s death.

No additional details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group