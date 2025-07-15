DA investigating after 4-year-old child drowns in pool at Brockton home

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities on Tuesday announced an investigation into the death of a young child who drowned in a swimming pool at a home in Brockton over the weekend.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a possible drowning involving a child on Sunset Avenue around 3 p.m. on Sunday rushed 4-year-old Hendrix Cooley-Walker to a Boston hospital, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Cooley-Walker was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Additional facts and circumstances surrounding the drowning weren’t immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to Cruz’s office are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

