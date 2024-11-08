DA identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck on South Shore

NORWELL, Mass. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck on the South Shore of Massachsuetts on Thursday afternoon, authorities announced Friday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash between a truck and motorcycle in the area of 111 Pond Street in Norwell around 1:30 p.m. found a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Norwell Police Chief Edward Lee.

The motorcyclist, 28-year-old Pembroke resident Jacob Foss, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Foss was riding a Kawasaki when he struck the side of a Toyota Tacoma in an attempt to turn into the parking lot of a business on Pond Street, Cruz and Lee said.

The pickup driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Pond Street was closed for hours after the crash as officers gathered evidence at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Norwell police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

