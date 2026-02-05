DA identifies man who drowned in frigid waters of New Bedford Harbor near ship he worked on

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities have identified a shipyard worker who recently drowned in the frigid waters of New Bedford Harbor.

The drowning victim, identified Thursday as 51-year-old Jason Vasquez, of New Bedford, was discovered by the New Bedford Police Department’s Marine Unit on Jan. 31, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office noted that Vasquez, who worked on a vessel at the New Bedford Shipyard and Shoreline, was last seen on Jan. 28. His boss reported him missing two days later after his vehicle was found in the parking lot of the shipyard.

Investigators noted Vasquez was found a short distance from the vessel he worked on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting New Bedford Police with the investigation.

