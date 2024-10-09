DA identifies man who died in apparent drowning at North Shore yacht club

BEVERLY, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who died in apparent drowning at a North Shore yacht club on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a possible drowning at the Bass Haven Yacht Club at 10 McPherson Drive in Beverly around noon found a body in the water, according to Beverly Police Chief John G. LeLacheur.

The Beverly Fire Department said the victim fell into the water while trying to get in a dinghy and never resurfaced.

Divers were called to the scene to search the water for the missing man, who was found under the dock that he fell from, fire officials said.

The man, who Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker identified as 82-year-old Salem native William M. Cass, was pronounced dead at Beverly Hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play, LeLacheur noted.

There were no additional details immediately available.

