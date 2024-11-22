DA identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Authorities on Friday identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Thursday.

Devin Lewis, 24, of Springfield, died in the shooting early Thursday morning, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement.

In his statement, Gulluni expressed his condolences to Lewis’s family.

At approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, Springfield Emergency Communications received a 911 call, and officers responded to the 0-100 block of Lyman Street, Gulluni said.

When officers arrived, a short time after being on scene, they discharged their firearms, Gulluni said.

A man, later identified as Lewis, was wounded and emergency help “was immediately rendered by the officers and other first responders were summoned,” the district attorney said.

Details on what led up to the shooting or the reason for the emergency call were not immediately released.

The officer-involved shooting remains an ongoing investigation by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Springfield Police Detective Bureau.

Gulluni said additional information will be released at the end of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

