DA identifies 2nd victim in deadly Salem stabbing

Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker on Tuesday identified the second of two victims killed in a deadly Salem double stabbing last week.

The second deceased man was positively identified today as Jonathan Thompson, 42, of Oregon. The DA’s office previously identified Andrew Ross Guempel, 41, of Arizona.

The two victims were found dead in a wooded area next to a Salem Walmart on April 23.

The accused killer, 30-year-old Jay Blodget, was arraigned in Salem District Court on Thursday, April 24.

Salem murder suspect Jay Blodget (Salem murder suspect Jay Blodget)

He was ordered held without bail.

He is due back in Salem District Court on May 28 for a probable cause hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

