DA identifies 20-year-old killed in crash into woods along Route 3 in Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified a 20-year-old driver who was killed in a crash into the woods along Route 3 in Kingston early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a 911 call for a crash involving a Mercedes Benz on the northbound side of the highway just before 12:30 a.m. found a white vehicle lodged in the woods near Exit 17, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Upon arrival, troopers noticed damage to the exit sign and skid marks leading down an embankment into the woods, where they then spotted tail lights.

The operator of the vehicle, Benjamin Ruley, of Plymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video showed a wrecker tow truck lifting the mangled vehicle from the woods after the crash.

State police are assisting Kingston police with an investigation into the cause of the wreck.

