DA: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Sharon home

SHARON, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his home in Sharon on Thursday, law enforcement officials announced Friday.

Local police and state police detectives launched the investigation after a relative found Brad Larson, 62, suffering from serious injuries in his home on 78 Deerfield Road and contacted authorities, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Sharon Police Chief Stephen M. Coffey said.

Larson was subsequently pronounced dead by emergency crews that responded to the call.

“There will be obvious police activity in the area around that home through much of the day today,” Coffey said. “Neighbors should be assured that, given what we know at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the town related to this incident.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Sharon homicide

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as early as Friday, according to Morrissey.

“Investigators from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded last night to process the home for potential physical evidence,” Morrissey said.

There have been no arrests made in connection with Larson’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group