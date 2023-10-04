DA: Holyoke shooting kills baby delivered after mother was one of several people hit by gunfire

HOLYOKE, Mass — A shooting claimed the life of a baby that was delivered after its mother was one of several people shot Wednesday in a western Massachusetts city, police said.

Officers started to receive multiple calls for gunshots near the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets around 12:44 p.m. p.m. Members of the Massachusetts State Police also responded with K9 teams to assist with the investigation.

It appears three male suspects were involved in an altercation, during which the shooting occurred. It is believed one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved female occupant, who was seated in the bus, according to Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

This victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away, officials say.

All involved suspects are believed to have been identified and transported to nearby hospitals and are in custody.

The investigation is under the direction of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

