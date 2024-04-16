DA: Child dies weeks after 6-alarm blaze scorches homes in East Boston; one other dead

BOSTON — A second person has died following a six-alarm fire that destroyed multiple homes in East Boston earlier this month, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Officials confirmed Monday night that the child who was injured in the Meridian Street blaze has died, after weeks of fighting for their life. Their identity has not been released.

Boston Fire Department responded to a six-alarm fire at a large residential building in the early morning of April 2. Crews were greeted by heavy flames that had traveled to two nearby structures.

According to Boston Fire Chief Paul Burke, firefighters immediately rescued five adults and a child over aerial ladders as the flames raged. They were all rushed to the hospital with injuries. An adult male pulled from the fire was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not been released.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called the tragic death of a resident “incredibly heartbreaking.”

“We will do whatever we can to make sure we are supporting all of those who were displaced and those who will need some time recovering in the hospital,” Wu said. “This is a very, very difficult situation.”

Wu also said the Boston Fire Department’s swift response prevented additional loss of life.

“I want to thank all of our first responders,” Wu said. “Our firefighters themselves were at great risk. We saw several residents rescued over ladders from the top floor windows.”

The close proximity of the houses caused the fire to spread to a home next door and a building in the rear, according to Burke. Some people living inside the homes said they were woken up around 5 a.m. to people screaming.

Video from the scene showed several fire trucks and crews on ladders working to knock down the blaze. Firefighters were also spotted fighting the flames from adjacent houses.

Burke estimated that about 30 or more residents were displaced as a result of $5 million in damages sustained by the buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

