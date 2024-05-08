DA: 62-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Centerville; suspect facing assault to murder charge

CENTERVILLE, Mass. — A 24-year-old man is facing several charges including assault to murder in connection to a stabbing in Centerville, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

On Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. the Barnstable Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding a 62-year-old male who had been stabbed multiple times at a residence on Old Stage Road, authorities said.

Upon arrival, a 24-year-old male suspect, who is known to the victim, was identified and taken into custody, police said.

The victim was transported via MedFlight to a Rhode Island hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was ordered held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday at Barnstable District Court for charges including armed assault to murder, assault, and battery on a person over 60, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

The portion of Old Stage Road from Great Marsh to Shoot Flying Hill Road Centerville was closed for several hours Tuesday night due to the investigation, police wrote on their Facebook page.

Officials said this incident was not random and the identities of both the suspect and victim are being withheld at this time.

The stabbing is being investigated by the Barnstable Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Cape & Islands Detective Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

