DA: 33-year-old man shot, killed in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Essex County District Attorney’s office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lawrence on Saturday morning.

Around 7 a.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of Water Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was treated on the scene before being transferred to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

