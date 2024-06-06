DA: 1 person in custody after double shooting at home in Bedford

BEDFORD, Mass. — One person has been taken into custody after a double shooting at a home in Bedford on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 11 Washington Street, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, will face a judge in Concord District Court.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Bedford police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

