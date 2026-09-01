There was a police presence at a Lynn intersection late Monday night.

Police haven’t confirmed any information, but a Boston 25 News photographer saw a bicycle on the ground with a damaged front tire.

Police activity at Lynn intersection

Boston 25 News is working to learn more info.

Police activity at Lynn intersection

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