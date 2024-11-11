Cybersecurity issue affecting operations at local grocery stores, officials say

BOSTON — The parent company of Stop & Shop and Hannaford grocery stores is alerting customers about a cybersecurity incident that is affecting services.

Ahold Delhaize USA says they recently detected a cybersecurity issue that will cause several pharmacy and e-commerce operations to be taken offline to mitigate security risks.

According to a company statement, their internal security teams are investigating along with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts. Law enforcement entities were also notified.

“The security of our customers, associates and partners is a top priority,” Ahold Delhaize USA said in a press release on the Stop & Shop website. “We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused customers and partners.”

Officials say each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands’ stores are open and will continue serving customers. A timetable for when services will be fully restored was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

