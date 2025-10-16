Cyanobacteria bloom in Charles River has shrunk, will not affect Head of the Charles Regatta

BOSTON — The toxic algae bloom in the Charles River has shrunk and will not affect the start Head of the Charles Regatta this weekend.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health collected samples at four points along the river earlier this week that showed decreased bacteria and toxin levels along the route.

Areas closer to downtown Boston, not on the regatta route, tested below the threshold but will need a second round of testing before the advisory can be lifted.

Head of the Charles Algae Bloom Map

The DPH recommended a public health advisory for the algae bloom downstream of Massachusetts Avenue (a.k.a. the Harvard Bridge) in late July.

The Head of the Charles Regatta will celebrate its 60th anniversary this weekend.

Races begin Friday at 7:45 a.m. and run until just before 11 a.m.before continuing on Saturday and Sunday.

The full schedule for the Head of the Charles Regatta can be viewed here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

