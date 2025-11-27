EVERETT, Mass. — The Everett Police Department announced that they have seized around 1.5 kilos of suspected cocaine and $1,500,000 in cash, the largest cash recovery in department history.

The operation was part of a months-long undercover investigation led by the detectives from the Special Criminal Investigations Unit, executing search warrants at residential addresses in Chelsea and Saugus.

“I would like to commend this unit and all its detectives and supervisors for their outstanding work in this operation, and I would like to thank all participating agencies that assisted us in the case,” Chief Paul D. Strong commended. “This is another example when you work as a team, good things happen.”

As a result of the search warrants, authorities found: 1 firearm, approximately 1.5 kilos of suspected cocaine, and approximately $1,500,000.00 in United States Currency.

Everett police make largest cash seizure in department history following months-long investigation (Everett Police Department)

Following the investigation, 60-year-old Jendry Morales of Chelsea was arrested on an outstanding warrant for several charges and additionally charged with several narcotic-related offenses.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Everett and Peabody K9 Units, the Saugus Police Department, and the Chelsea Police Department. Their collaboration was crucial in the success of the operation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

