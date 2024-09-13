Mass. — CVS pharmacists can now prescribe birth control in Massachusetts.

The company said the process would include a consultation which will cost $39 whether the patient receives a prescription or not.

There are about 400 CVS locations across the state which will provide Massachusetts patients with convenient and affordable access to care when and where they need it.

“Pharmacists are trusted and accessible health care providers who do much more than fill prescriptions,” said Jinali Desai, PharmD, MBA, MPH, Vice President, Pharmacy Health Services for CVS Health. “They have years of education and experience, and have the clinical ability to provide chronic, acute, and preventive services for their patients.”

The pharmacy chain says the service is only open to patients over 18.

CVS says nearly 20 million American women live in areas with insufficient access to birth control and the company hopes this move will close the gap.

“Enabling pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control is an important step to address disparities in access to basic, necessary reproductive health care. I am proud that the legislature passed this important law to continue the Commonwealth’s commitment to health equity and reproductive justice” said Representative Christine Barber of Somerville.

The service is also available in California, Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin, the company said.

For more information, visit CVS.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group