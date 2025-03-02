Customers, Boston leadership celebrate the 74th season opening of Sullivan’s Castle Island

BOSTON — Sullivan’s Castle Island, a South Boston staple, opened its doors for the season for the 74th time in its history.

Lines of hungry customers ran out the door and into the parking lot on a sunny Saturday.

Mayor Michelle Wu and her children were some of those in attendance. She proclaimed March 1st in Boston of this year as Sullivan’s Castle Island Day.

“It’s home for so many people away from home,” said the mayor Saturday afternoon.

The mayor also congratulated three generations of Sullivans for winning the Northeast Region James Beard America’s Classics Award for 2025. The

The James Beard Award recognizes regional establishments known for their exceptional food, local character, and lasting appeal. This year, six restaurants nationwide were honored, with Sullivan’s Castle Island receiving the award for the Northeast.

Mayor Wu added, “We’re so proud of the national recognition.”

Owner Brendan Sullivan told Boston 25 Saturday he always looks forward to opening day on March 1st.

“We’re super thrilled to be here,” he said. “[There’s] a sense of pride, a sense of community, a place to see your friends, and obviously it doesn’t hurt when you have quality food.”

The Castle Island landmark began in 1951 as a small concession stand. Now, it draws hungry customers from far and wide.

Many said they wouldn’t dare miss opening day at Sullivan’s.

One Needham resident named Darlene explained, “We’re always down here in the summer. But, this year we decided we were going for opening day... We dug out the down coat and said, ‘We’re going, that’s it!”

Sullivan’s Castle Island is open on weekends 9 am to 6 pm. It’s open Monday to Friday 10 am to 6 pm.

