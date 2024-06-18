Extreme heat on the way

WEATHER ALERT: HEAT WAVE THIS WEEK

As you wake temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s, but they will quickly soar to the mid 90s by the afternoon. The humidity is on the rise, this will make it feel like we are in the upper 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued to account for feels like temperatures nearing 100 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be even hotter. We have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. The peak of the heat and humidity will be Thursday with dangerously hot conditions and heat index values nearing 105 degrees, take it easy this week!

Heat related illness, sunburns, and dehydration will be concerns with this first likely heat wave of the summer. Even the beaches will be near 90 degrees, except for Cape Cod where highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s with a southwest breeze off the ocean.

Most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, there is a very low risk for an isolated pop-up, but most stay dry.

A front is expected Friday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms. That front could stall nearby keeping the chance for some scattered showers and storms around for the weekend. Although temperatures will take a dip back into the 80s this weekend, it looks to stay quite muggy.





