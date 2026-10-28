Crowds of Patriots fans stood in line for hours to meet Drake Maye in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Hundreds of Patriots fans lined outside a Market Basket in Chelsea Tuesday for the chance to meet New England quarterback Drake Maye inside.

Shoppers ran into a tailgate atmosphere Tuesday afternoon as the rambunctious crowd waited hours for Maye’s arrival.

Fan Joey Gregory of Hampton, New Hampshire, who had been outside since 1 a.m. Tuesday. Gregory waited shoulder to shoulder with other fans until Maye arrived 16 hours later.

“I’m just gonna tell him good luck in Miami, keep doing what you’re doing, and let’s bring the Super Bowl back to New England,” Gregory said.

The meet-and-greet, sponsored by Athletic Brewing Company, gave each fan the chance to meet Maye and take a picture with him.

For some, the moment left them nearly speechless.

“Oh my God, I got to meet my player!” one fan said. Another added, “I was too nervous to speak.”

Fans also shared their appreciation for what Maye does on and off the field in New England.

“I think he’s going to be a generational guy for us,” one fan said. “It’s hard to follow Tom Brady, but I think he’s filling in the shoes pretty well.”

Maye was able to meet every fan who waited in line and stayed a little later to take pictures with Market Basket staff.

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