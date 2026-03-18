Crews working throughout the day to repair water main break in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said crews have a full day’s work ahead of them to repair a 36-inch water main that broke on Columbus Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The break sent water gushing through the street and into businesses.

A portion of Columbus Ave has been shut down since the break.

Stephen Mulloney, a spokesperson for BWSC, said crews are still excavating the hole but have not made the repair yet.

He believes it’s unlikely the road will not be open for Wednesday evening’s commute but hopes that it could be ready for drivers by Thursday morning.

The break is on the Jamaica Plain - Roxbury line.

Mulloney said the original pipe was laid in 1897.

“It has been relined and has been reliable for many years. But it’s certainly one of the older pipes in the system,” said Mulloney.

He explained that until crews can get into the hole, reach the pipe, and see its condition to repair it, everything is on hold on Columbus Ave.

He doesn’t, however, believe this will have much of an impact on water getting to other parts of the city.

Housing advocacy non-profit NACA is across the street from the break and drying out from the flood waters.

Accounting Director Philippe Gibeault spoke about what happened on Tuesday, “all of a sudden, we see water come gushing down our street. Staff was telling us that you know water’s coming in our front door.”

The NACA office has fans throughout the entrance.

Gibeault said there’s only minor damage and they’re open for business as usual.

After almost three inches of water got in, a cleaning crew helped get them in working order last night.

“We were in panic mode, we were unplugging our electronics.” Gibeault continued, “We were here till 10:30 last night, and the water was still flowing, but when I came in here this morning, 6 o’clock, we had water back, and it was nice and dry in here, so it was good.”

Mulloney added that the gates and the cross connection of the water main made it a more complex issue.

“The reason it took so long last night was the gates and the valves that shut these things down, because this is a big main 36 inches, the next gate was in Egleston Square, so we had to go up there, turn that down, turn all the cross connections, and that took a bit,” said Mulloney.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission is still looking into what caused this break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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