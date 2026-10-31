Crews working to repair water main break in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Mass. — A substantial water main break is causing problems for residents in Sudbury.

According to police, the break is on Landham Road toward Boston Post Road, also known as Route 20.

The Sudbury Water District is working to make repairs, but officials warned the work could take some time and residents might experience reduced or no water pressure.

Police said it is unclear whether Landham Road will be able to remain open while repairs are underway. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Residents are also asked not to call the Sudbury Police Department about the water issue unless there is an urgent matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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