Crews work to free dog from Lynnfield marsh

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Crews in Lynnfield worked to get a 6-month old dog free from a marsh, Sunday.

The pup ran off shortly after 9:15 p.m. Saturday, after being scared by fireworks, according to the dog’s owner Nicole Messinger.

The dog, which is a Bernedoodle, was missing for about 12-14 hours prior to being located in the marsh by a neighbor, according to Lynnfield Fire Captain Kevin Mutti. The marsh did pose some difficulty as firefighters had to deal with thick brush in order to get to the dog.

Fire crews were able to get the dog out of the marsh and reunite it with its owners. The rescue took about 90 minutes.

“Traumatized and relieved” Messinger said of the incident as she helped wash mud from the marsh off her dog. “I was really afraid he wasn’t going to make it out of there.”

Messinger planned to bring the dog to the pet hospital to be evaluated.





