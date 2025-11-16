Crews knock down fire at Dean College in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Fire crews worked on Saturday to knock down a fire at Dean College in Franklin.

According to first responders, around 5:17 p.m., crews received a fire alarm activation for 135 Emmons Street, the Dean College Campus Center.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in a basement kitchen.

Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the fire by 5:35 p.m.

Crews made sure the fire did not spread beyond the kitchen.

Firefighters secured the sprinkler system and utilities, ventilated smoke from the building, and assisted college officials with occupant accountability.

The are no injuries to report.

The building was able to be partially reoccupied, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

