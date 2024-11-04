Crews battling smoky fire at Hyde Park house

BOSTON — Firefighters battled a smoky fire at a house in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Companies responding to 294 Neponset Valley Parkway around 4 p.m. for a report of a fire found flames showing upon arrival and smoke pouring from the windows, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews began venting the fire through the windows and roof to get it under control.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Pictures showed flames coming from the basement of the building and black smoke billowing from the windows.

The fire was knocked down a short time later.

Fire is knocked down on Neponset Valley Parkway. Companies checking for extension & hot spots. pic.twitter.com/Za1y0lThyo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2024

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

