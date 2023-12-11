Crews battling garage fire in Waltham at Mass General Brigham medical offices

WALTHAM, Mass. — Crews are battling a garage fire in Waltham at the Mass General Brigham medical offices.

Cambridge Fire is assisting Waltham Fire in putting out the 3rd alarm fire.

According to Waltham Police, there is no access to 2nd Ave and Bear Hill Rd. Access to and from Rt 95 onto the area of Winter St in Waltham will be affected by closures.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the areas until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

