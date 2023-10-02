Local

Crews battle large fire at triple family home in Mattapan

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Crews battled a large fire at a triple family home in Mattapan.

According to Boston Fire around 5:25 crews were called for reports of a fire at 52 Woodson St.

The fire was extending to the adjacent building at 56 Woodson and firefighter ordered a second and third alarm.

Firefighters worked on the fire from both inside and outside and stopped it from spreading to a third building, but the extreme heat melted the siding of 20 Sutton in Mattapan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

