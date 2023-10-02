Crews battle large fire at triple family home in Mattapan

BOSTON — Crews battled a large fire at a triple family home in Mattapan.

According to Boston Fire around 5:25 crews were called for reports of a fire at 52 Woodson St.

The fire was extending to the adjacent building at 56 Woodson and firefighter ordered a second and third alarm.

Firefighters worked on the fire from both inside and outside and stopped it from spreading to a third building, but the extreme heat melted the siding of 20 Sutton in Mattapan.

At approximately 5:25 heavy fire in a 3 family house in the rear of 52 Woodson st extending to the adjacent building at 56 Woodson a 2nd & 3rd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/B2YA0jqwgi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

