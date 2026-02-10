Crews battle house fire in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. — Firefighters in Lynn battled heavy flames at home on Monday afternoon.

According to the Lynn Fire Department, the original call came in for a porch fire with heavy smoke showing on Burrill Avenue.

The fire would quickly make its way upward, before taking over the second and third floor of the home.

Crews were ordered to evacuate the building, shortly thereafter knocking the fire down.

There were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

