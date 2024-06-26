Crews battle fire at historic Brockton home worked on by Thomas Edison

BROCKTON, Mass — Crews battled a fire at a historic home in Brockton Tuesday night.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Green Street home. Nine people live in the building but no one was hurt.

Firefighters say there was serious damage to the second floor and it extended to the attic.

The home dates back to the 1870′s and was wired by Thomas Edison.

Firefighters found it difficult to access some parts of the home.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

