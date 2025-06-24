Crews batte 3-alarm fire in Everett

Firefighters are battling a large fire in Everett on Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to the large fire on Devens Street Tuesday evening to find smoke and flames erupting from the multi-story wood building.
According to the Everett firefighters’ union, one firefighter had to be taken to Massachusetts General Hospital to be evaluated.
The fire left a gaping hole in the roof of the building that firefighters could be seen dousing with water.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group