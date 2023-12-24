Credit card skimmers found at Roche Bros. store in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Mass — Customers who shopped at a popular grocery store chain in Sudbury this holiday weekend may have been exposed to credit card skimmers.

Roche Bros. Supermarkets said on Christmas Eve that skimmers were found on two of the self-checkout pin pads at the Sudbury Farm store on Route 20.

Although Roche Bros. says there is no confirmation that any customer data has been compromised yet, they are alerting customers who shopped there on or before Christmas Eve who may be impacted.

“Roche Bros. has strong policies in place to protect against these types of incidents, including conducting multiple security checks daily on our registers. Roche Bros. is committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of our customers’ information and are issuing a press release to try and reach affected and potentially affected customers who we are not able to specifically identify,” said Roche Bros. CEO Kevin Barner in a statement.

Roche Bros. says they immediately launched an investigation and determined that the Sudbury Farms location was the only store impacted.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Sudbury Police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

