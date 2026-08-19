Creator of ‘Arthur’ sells Martha’s Vineyard home for $6.4M

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — The creator of “Arthur,” Marc Brown, and his wife, Laurene Krasny Brown, have sold their home on Martha’s Vineyard for $6.4 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

0 of 5 'Arthur' creator house The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a claw-foot tub. (Danielle Mulcahy/Tea Lane Associates) 'Arthur' creator house Laurie’s studio was in a converted barn with columns. (Danielle Mulcahy/Tea Lane Associates) 'Arthur' creator house Inside a living area of the home. (Danielle Mulcahy/Tea Lane Associates) 'Arthur' creator house Marc wrote and illustrated many ‘Arthur’ books at home, using a studio above the carriage house. (Danielle Mulcahy/Tea Lane Associates) 'Arthur' creator house The Browns renovated the compound, including a circa-1730 main house with five bedrooms. (Danielle Mulcahy/Tea Lane Associates)

The 7.8-acre property was listed for a year before being sold.

Marc created a television show and children’s book series featuring the aardvark character.

The property, located in the Pilot Hill Farm enclave, was originally part of a 225-acre dairy farm.

According to the listing, the 3,700-square-foot main house features artist studios, a pool and stone bridge.

The home had multiple bidders, but was ultimately sold to a buyer in California.

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