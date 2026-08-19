Creator of ‘Arthur’ sells Martha’s Vineyard home for $6.4M

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — The creator of “Arthur,” Marc Brown, and his wife, Laurene Krasny Brown, have sold their home on Martha’s Vineyard for $6.4 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The 7.8-acre property was listed for a year before being sold.
Marc created a television show and children’s book series featuring the aardvark character.
The property, located in the Pilot Hill Farm enclave, was originally part of a 225-acre dairy farm.
According to the listing, the 3,700-square-foot main house features artist studios, a pool and stone bridge.
The home had multiple bidders, but was ultimately sold to a buyer in California.
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