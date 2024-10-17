Crash involving two box trucks slows highway traffic to a crawl in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a crash in Lynnfield.

The crash involving two box trucks occurred on Route 128 Thursday morning.

The crash slowed down traffic as police investigated and crews responded.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more info.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

